The Traverse City Police Department is asking for help to help find Zella after being taken by an unknown person, Saturday.

Police say the dog was taken from the 800 block of Carver on June 17 at roughly 7:30 p.m.

The police department provided a video of the incident, recorded by a nearby security camera.

If you have any information, it is asked you call Officer Copenhaver at 231-342-7467.