Do you have a pet emergency preparedness kit? State police urge owners to make them

In honor of National Pet Preparedness Month, the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michiganders to create an emergency preparedness kit for their pets to ensure complete family readiness during an emergency or disaster.

“Emergencies and disasters can happen quickly and unexpectedly and may force you to leave your home for an extended period of time,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “Pets are often overlooked when creating an emergency plan. This is a good reminder to take a few moments to consider what you will do and where you will go with your pets during an incident.”

“When planning for unexpected situations, it is important to consider all members of our households, including our pets,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “Having a well-stocked emergency supply kit with their food, water, medications, and even a favorite toy can help keep pets calm and safe during unforeseen circumstances occurring at home or while traveling. By thinking ahead, our furry, feathered, finned, and scaled family members can be better protected.”

To create a pet preparedness kit, ensure the following items are readily available in a safe location:

Pet food, water and bowls

Pet carrier, leash and collar

Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet

Immunization, veterinary records and pet medications

First aid kit

Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians and out-of-town friends and family

Toys, rope and sanitation bags



