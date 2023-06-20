BrewVine: Celebrating six years at Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen

Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen is celebrating six years of craft beers.

“This is six years going on our sixth summer here at Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen here in beautiful Boyne City,” Mike Castiglione, the owner of Stiggs Brewery and Ktichen, said. “We’re pretty excited as to what the summer has to offer.”

And one brew that’s been on the menu since the beginning can be a real tongue twister.

“We’ve had ‘Irish I was Irish’ since Stiggs opened six years ago, and it is truly one of our better beers,” Castiglione said. “So what makes this Irish special is that it’s cleaner and crisper with some of the other heavier Irish reds. You just get in a touch of caramel, and it’s an excellent beer for the summertime as well if you enjoy the darker beers.”

Another summer beer that’s got a large following is their “Lincoln Lager.”

“So this is Stiggs riced Lager. It’s called Lincoln Lager and clocks in at 5.9%. 9 IBUs the rice gives the kind of crisper, cleaner taste is a definitely our top five best sellers here at Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen. And you guys come down and try a pint or 2,” Castiglione said. “We started doing our Lincoln Lager two summers ago, so this beer is relatively new and it’s definitely grown in popularity.”

Another popular menu item comes straight from the Stiggs smoker.

“So this is our meat platter here at Stiggs Brewery and Kitchen,” Castiglione said. “We smoke all this stuff fresh, weekly. We’ve got ribs, brisket, pulled pork and our sausage. Comes with cornbread, potato salad, slaw and baked beans. And we’re to enjoy that Lincoln Lager. And this has really been taken off for us this summer. Our barbecue and beer. Basically what we do and what we are known for here at Stiggs.”

You can stop by the brewery for a platter and a pint, or Stiggs can bring the barbeque and beer to you.

“If you want to check us out at stiggsbrewingcompany.com we can cater our barbecue and beer to your next event whether it be a rehearsal dinner, a wedding or just a family get together we’d be happy to provide barbecue and beer,” Castiglione said.