Baker College says it won’t raise undergraduate tuition for upcoming year

Baker College on Tuesday said it will keep its tuition freeze in place this fall.

In March, the college announced it would freeze tuition for undergraduate programs and reduce graduate tuition. It also said there are free housing opportunities available for the fall and spring semesters. The Baker College Board of Directors recently approved the tuition freeze for all programs for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“For so many, the desire to attend college is overshadowed by the inability to do so affordably. At Baker, we want to do what we can to ensure those that want a degree can find a tenable path to earning one,” said Denise Bannan, PhD, chair of Baker College Board of Directors.

“For Baker College to remain true to its mission, we are committed to putting our students first and to providing unique and impactful programs and services that allow more students to access a quality post-secondary education. We don’t want cost to be why students defer their educational dreams,” added Jacqui Spicer, EdD, Baker College president.

Students or potential students can contact Director of Admissions Amanda Gebhardt-Keeton with questions at agebha06@baker.edu or (810) 510-4915.