As budget deadline looms, Republicans want insight from Democrats

The state budget is planned to be agreed upon and passed by July 1. That’s less than two weeks away, and many Republicans in Lansing are worried we won’t hit that deadline as Democrats have full control over the process for the first time in 40 years.

“Honestly, we’re a little bit in the dark on what’s happening,” said Sen. John Damoose, a Republican from Harbor Springs.

Senators Damoose and Jon Bumstead are two Northern Michigan lawmakers on the Senate Appropriations Committee and are waiting on the state budget, just like the rest of the state.

Advertisement

“As far as timing, I can’t tell you that,” said Damoose. “You’ll have to ask the people in charge.”

“We’re getting short on time, so hopefully they get it done,” said Bumstead.

‘They’ are the Democrats. For the first time in 40 years, they control this process, and not the Republicans.

They have come under fire from Republicans this legislative session for dropping bills to vote on at the last minute, and fear that is the plan with the budget.

Advertisement

“I am and I hope that doesn’t work like that,” said Damoose. “We need time to review these things.”

“Hopefully tomorrow we will get some more information on what they are looking for and we can come to an agreement. As it is right now we just don’t know, we haven’t seen what’s in the final decision,” said Bumstead. “I don’t even know if they have one yet between the House, the Senate and the governor’s office.”

This will be about an $80 billion agreement. The ‘drop dead deadline’ is Oct. 1 but the legislature wants it done by July 1, that’s when schools and most municipalities begin their fiscal years. Even with a majority, Dems still need GOP help to get it done on time.

“You have to look at immediate effect, what might we need to get it there and get our members on board with that, said Bumstead. “Down the road, how many members want to vote on the budget? It’s going to take some votes there and, as it is right now, some people have to have a conversation but we’re not there yet.”

Advertisement

For the first time in decades, most of Northern Michigan is in minority control. That could impact the money spent on certain regions.

“The UP is just as important as Detroit and vice versa,” said Bumstead. “So we need to look at the budget that impacts all residents, all Michigan residents.”

“I am hopeful we are going to see something like that in the final budget,” said Damoose. “But at this point we’ve done all this negotiations and we just don’t know where it stands yet.”

The Republicans did not hit the deadline every time, either, but this is definitely a new reality for the legislature.

“I’m hopeful this will end up being a good budget,” said Damoose. “Maybe I’ll be proven wrong but there’s hope.”