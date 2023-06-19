Singer and Songwriter Drew Hale from Kingsley Working with Country Star Lainey Wilson

Singer and songwriter Drew Hale from Kingsley is taking his career to the next level.

Hale has had a thing for music since he was a kid.

He recently got the opportunity of a lifetime, being selected as one of the five recipients out of 900 for Tractor Supply Company’s Emerging Artist Program.

Advertisement

“We had to submit a video of us singing one of our original songs. The way the competition worked, there are five mentors that are big names in country music,” explained Drew Hale, singer, and songwriter. “It was Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch and a duo named Kat and Alex. They each picked one artist that they wanted to mentor.”

The song Hale chose for his entry was one of his original songs, “River Jordan.”

Out of Hale’s surprise, Lainey Wilson chose him.

“Working with Laney was unbelievable. She’s one of the most down-to-earth, kind humans. From the get-go, she asked, Yo, how can I help you? What can I do,” said Hale. I got to record at Blackbird Studios, which is a legendary studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and record that track.”

Advertisement

But that’s not all. Hale also performed at the CMA Fest and will return in October to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

“To stand on that stage in the circle and know that the people who have been my heroes most of my life have also stood there. I mean, that is a huge honor. To be able to do that will be incredible,” said Hale.

Hale says after making music full-time, this is what he needed.

“I would say for any young musicians out there that are wanting to make a run of this, don’t let anybody tell you that it’s impossible, especially being up here in northern Michigan,” said Hale.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, being a singer and songwriter is cool, but being a dad is Hale’s favorite thing.

“This has been a family thing since day one. I have ten-year-old twins and an 11-year-old, all adopted out of foster care,” said Hale. “That’s another huge part of why we do what we do: I get to travel the country and not only play my music, but I also get to help raise awareness for foster care and adoption, which is the center of the bull’s eye for our heart.”

Hale has several concerts throughout Northern Michigan this summer. Click here for more information.