Passenger Killed When Car Crashes Into Tree in Oceana Co.

One person was killed in a Friday crash, Oceana County officials said Monday.

On Friday, a driver was headed east on Winston Road in Grant Township when he possibly had a heart attack, officials said. The vehicle then veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver and a rear passenger were taken to Mercy Muskegon for evaluation, officials said. The rear passenger was then taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids because of critical injuries.

We will have updates to this story as we receive them.












