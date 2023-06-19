Northern Michigan United Way Groups Announce Merger

United Way of Northwest Michigan (UWNWMI) on Monday announced the successful merger of United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties (UWWM) with their organization. The merger is effective July 1 and comes as a result of an evaluation and mutual agreement between UWNWMI and UWWM, the groups said.

“By combining efforts, UWNWMI will be better equipped to address the ongoing needs of our communities effectively. The consolidation of administrative functions will result in increased efficiency, allowing more time, energy and resources to be directed to improving lives and creating lasting change across the region,” the groups said.

Funds raised in Wexford and Missaukee counties will continue to stay within those communities to address local needs and priorities. This localized approach will enable UWNWMI to maintain a targeted focus on the unique challenges faced by each county while leveraging combined resources to amplify their impact, they said.

A local UWNWMI office will be maintained in the Wexford-Missaukee region and Andy Ulrich, former executive director of UWWM, will continue as director of regional community impact of the Wexford-Missaukee Region under the leadership of Seth Johnson, CEO/president of UWNWMI. Ulrich will continue to help shape strategic direction to meet the evolving needs of the communities of Wexford and Missaukee counties.

In addition, Brian Kelsey, former board president at UWWM, will join the board of UWNWMI.

“Together, we can accomplish more, reach farther, and make a lasting difference in the communities we serve. This merger represents a new chapter of innovation and shared vision, and I am pleased to be a part of this journey,” Kelsey said.

The UWNWMI board will be reflective of all the counties it serves, including Wexford and Missaukee, the groups said.

“We are thrilled to welcome United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties,” said Deon Vaughan, board president of UWNWMI. “By pooling and leveraging the resources and expertise of both organizations, and empowering local decision-making, we are confident that we’ll be even more effective in addressing the pressing needs of our communities.”



