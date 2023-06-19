Future of Ludington’s Gus Macker up in the air

The Gus Macker 3 on 3 basketball tournament just wrapped up in Ludington and after decades of being in the city, it might be its final one there.

Last week, the Chamber Alliance of Mason County released a statement saying they would no longer manage the event after this year but the owner of Gus Macker, Scott McNeal, said it’s not over yet. He still has hope the tournament will stay in Ludington.

“People would come up and go, I can’t believe it’s leaving. Do you really want to leave? And I know said that we can’t believe it’s going we can’t have it leave,” said McNeal.

McNeal said people he ran into at the tournament were disappointed at the news. He said he was hoping to keep Ludington in the lineup of tournaments for next summer’s 50th anniversary of Gus Macker.

He said he considers Ludington a crown jewel of the tournament.

“It’s the only one sitting right on the lakeshore and it has such a rich history and people come from all over and it’s the largest one I run right now,” said McNeal.

McNeal said with it being the tail-end of a three-year contract with the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and the amount of manpower it takes-he wasn’t surprised by the announcement.

“Some of those members have been doing it 31 years, so some of them are kind of burned out. So I think they thought it was a chance to not renew it,” said McNeal.

The chamber said that Gus Macker hoped to keep Ludington in its tour and was considering making it a corporate run event for next year. McNeal said that’s partially true.

“When I said I’d take it over for a year, they’re trying to say, I want to make it a corporate event. And my family is a community, a community rally, a charity event. I can’t make it a corporate event or it doesn’t work,” said McNeal.

But McNeal said other lakeshore areas like Traverse City and Manistee have expressed interest in moving Gus Macker there.

Once they heard that we weren’t going to do a lot, that they want to do it right away. But I don’t know that you can just plug and play because it’s such a perfect setting on the beach.

For some area businesses that have benefitted from the tourists the tournament brought, like Barry Neal that owns the house of flavor, said -they said they’re just going to roll with the punches.

“If it doesn’t come back, it’s been really good to us and we’re grateful. If it does, that’s okay too. But I think it’s been great for our community. I think it’s also been good for Macker,” said Neal.