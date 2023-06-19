Cheboygan Co. Deputies Arrest 51-Year-Old Man for Long-term Sexual Abuse of Minor

Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook said Monday that a Koehler Township man was arrested June 14 and charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

Cook said Detective Lieutenant Andrew LaLonde led the investigation into the complaints, which the victim said occurred over a period of 13 years.

“The investigation started back in the middle of May and led to the arrest of a Koehler Township man on June 14th,” said Cook.

The man who was arrested was identified as Scott David Hurley, 51.

Cook said the case was presented to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office, and a 37-count warrant was issued for Hurley. The charges range from criminal sexual conduct in the first, third, and fourth degrees against a minor to engaging in child sexually abusive activity. If found guilty, Hurley could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Hurley was arraigned and was not given a bond. His preliminary exam is set for June 29.

Cook said it is not easy for a victim to come forward, but he encourages any victim of criminal sexual conduct to file a complaint.

“I certainly understand a victim can be apprehensive to talk about it with a stranger, but I encourage those that have been or are a victim of sexual abuse to talk to someone they trust and/or or a therapist, counselor, someone that can provide the support to bring it forward,” said Cook.

Cook said there are resources available in the county to help victims such as the Women’s Resource Center, and the Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline available 24/7 at 855-VOICES4.



