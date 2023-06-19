Car Runs Stop Sign and Causes 3-Vehicle Crash, Montcalm Co. Sheriff Says

Montcalm County Sheriff Mike Williams said Monday that a three-vehicle crash on Saturday resulted in several injuries.

At 5:08 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the intersection of North Wyman Road and East Lake Montcalm Road in Home Township for a report of a crash.

The investigation found that a 2009 Ford Flex was westbound on East Lake Montcalm Road when it failed to stop for the stop sign at North Wyman Road, deputies said. The Flex was struck in the intersection by a southbound 2011 Buick Lucerne and a northbound 2012 Dodge Ram hauling a pontoon boat.

The driver of the Flex, a 60-year-old Battle Creek man, had to be extricated from the vehicle, deputies said. He was taken to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital for life-threatening injuries, and he remains in critical condition Monday, deputies said.

The passenger of the Flex, a 21-year-old California man, was taken to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Ram - a 42-year-old man who was the driver and a 39-year-old woman from Riverdale - were treated and released at the scene. The driver of the Buick, a 43-year-old McBride woman, also was treated and released at the scene.

Seatbelts appeared to be used by all involved, deputies said, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Montcalm Central Dispatch, the Michigan State Police, Montcalm County Emergency Services, AeroMed, Day Township Fire and Home Township Fire.



