Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Boyne City house for the outdoor enthusiasts

On this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Adam Bartelmay and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a fantastic property in Boyne City.

The property is just minutes from world class boating, skiing and golfing, and is perfect for anyone who loves to spend time outdoors.

Once you finish your morning coffee it’s time to explore this incredible piece of property. The beautifully landscaped yard is a great place for the kids or grandkids to play, but just beyond the tree line is where your outdoor adventure can really begin.

After a day on the trails you can settle in and enjoy and evening by the living room fireplace or relax in one of the other amazing living spaces.

The pole barn is a great place to escape or work on hobbies or projects and has heaps of storage for all your toys.

And whether you’re reflecting on your day or entertaining friends, you have a fantastic space for an evening campfire.