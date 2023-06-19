9 and 10 News Wins Emmy Award for Best Newscast

9&10 News announced Monday that it won the Best Newscast award over the weekend.

The Northern Michigan station was the only one to earn a nomination for Best Newscast. The nominated newscast was for coverage of the Gaylord tornado last May.

Several faces from 9&10 News’ recent past were at the awards presentation, including Kevin Essebaggers and Whitney Amann!

In addition, David Lyden and Josh Monroe were nominated for their Unsolved series in the News Crime/Justice category. This was the second year in a row they were nominated for this series, and in 2022, the duo took home the award.



