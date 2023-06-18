Cherry Recipe Contest: Enter Your Favorite Recipe Today

Ahead of the National Cherry Festival, 9&10 News is holding a cherry recipe contest! Just follow the steps below to enter. The winner - as judged by 9&10 News foodies - will receive four tickets to the Pit Spitters! Second and third place will receive some 9&10 News swag (estimated value $20 or more).

The Rules

1. Your recipe must use cherries as a key ingredient. It can be a cherry pie, cherry cobbler, cherry fudge - whatever, as long as it uses cherries!

2. Your recipe should be original or adapted.

3. Email your recipe to webproducers@9and10news.com.

4. Recipes must be received by JUNE 30. Winners will be named - and notified by email - after the National Cherry Festival. We’ll publish a collection of recipes (including the winners) after the festival, too!

