Otsego Man In Jail After Attempting To Avoid Police

A 41 year old Gaylord man is in jail this evening after he attempted to avoid police.

Yesterday at around 4PM a deputy from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle going 20 MPH over the speed limit.

When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop-the suspect refused to pull over before crashing his car.

Advertisement

The suspect ran away on foot and eventually surrendered.

He was lodged in the Otsego County Jail-facing a slew of charges including fleeing the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license.