Top News: Dog Finds Missing Boy in Swampy Wooded Area - and More

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan.

1. MSP Trooper and His K9 Partner Reunite Lost Boy With His Mom

Roscommon County deputies say they were able to find a missing 3-year-old boy thanks to the help of Michigan State Police’s K9 Unit. Deputies were called to home in Roscommon Township after a mom called saying she couldn’t to find her son. Deputies say the home is in a heavily wooded and swampy area. Michigan State Police, including several K9 officers, were called out to help. Trooper Adam Whited and his K9 partner Loki searched over three miles of woods before finding the missing boy. They say he was about a half mile from his home, barefoot but unharmed. Trooper Whited gave him a piggyback ride back to his home.

Advertisement

2. Northern Michigan Community Mourns Loss of Popular Restaurant Owner

Neal Cooley, co-owner of Fred’s of Roscommon, was killed in a car accident on Saturday. Cooley was very loved in the community. He was a fixture of the restaurant who patrons loved to come see and a role model for employees. For those that knew and loved Cooley, his loss hits twice as hard after watching him battle cancer and other health issues. Cooley was working on his comeback when the accident happened.

RELATED: Test your knowledge of the news in our weekly 9&10 News Quiz!

3. Lake Mitchell Homeowners Upset with Short-Term Rentals, Township Board Considering New Ordinances

Advertisement

Board members in Cherry Grove Township met Wednesday to hear from frustrated Lake Mitchell homeowners as they aired their grievances about short-term rentals. While short-term rentals are allowed around Lake Mitchell, it is required that the homeowner live in the home with the renters. However, neighbors say that’s not happening and have complained about renters driving recklessly and ignoring neighborhood quiet hours.

4. Church in Chippewa County Breaks Ground 2 Years After Being Destroyed in Fire

A church in Chippewa County is breaking ground two years after a fire destroyed it. The devastating fire happened in may 2021 at the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church on the Bay Mills Reservation. The fire broke out in the early morning hours and made it a total loss. The church had reopened in 1967 after a fire destroyed it at that time too.

5. Gotion Moving Ahead With Battery Plant After Foreign Investment Analysis

Advertisement

Gotion Inc. says they plan to move forward with their EV battery factory in Michigan after hearing back from U.S. Department of Treasury Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). They say after voluntarily submitting their information, CFIUS found that Gotion’s purchase of property in Green Charter Township is not a “covered transaction” under the Defense Production Act. A covered transaction is one where foreign investors (or adversaries) might gain access to U.S. citizens’ personal data, critical technologies or infrastructure.

6. Mitchell State Park Campground Construction Nearly Complete

After more than a month of construction, the campground at Mitchell State Park is almost ready for campers again. The campground’s closure was met with angry business owners and disappointed campers, as the campground was empty for Memorial Day weekend and has sat empty since.

7. Grayling Police Officer Hit By Car During Arrest Attempt, High-Speed Chase

Advertisement

The Grayling Police Department says an officer was injured during an arrest attempt and the high-speed chase that followed. Officers were advised of a car driving recklessly around noon on Monday. They now know the driver, a 23-year-old Frederic woman, was drunk at the time. She initially tried to avoid being stopped but was eventually pulled over. Police say she ignored the officer’s commands and then started driving towards him.

8. Students Who Were Wounded in Michigan State Shooting Take Steps Toward Lawsuit

Two students who were among eight killed or wounded in a winter shooting at Michigan State University are taking steps toward suing the school. Attorneys for Nate Statly and Troy Forbush, who survived the shooting, have filed notices of injury and allegations of building defects at Berkey Hall, where they were shot on Feb. 13. The notices are required under Michigan law and would give Michigan State time to investigate before a lawsuit could be filed.

9. Man and Woman Killed In Crawford Co. Head-On Crash

Crawford County deputies say two people are dead after a head-on crash on Saturday, June 10. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on North Higgins Lake Drive in Beaver Creek Township. When deputies arrived, they say they found the driver of a Ford dead at the scene. Two women in the other car, a Jeep, were taken to the hospital.

10. S.S. Badger Celebrates 70 Years With Birthday Bash in Ludington

A typically busy walkway now sees people standing still, only moving to get a better angle of the S.S. Badger cruising by in all her glory. The steamship always draws attention in Ludington, but this is more special than usual. It’s the Badger’s 70th birthday. The big 7-0 calls for a big celebration. MaryLou Ohnsman lives in Ludington, and says she would not miss the event.



