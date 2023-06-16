Three Girls Bakery in Big Rapids Paying it Forward

Three Girls Bakery in Big Rapids opened its doors over a decade ago. It’s a go-to spot for breakfast and lunch.

“It’s a meeting place for a lot of people, and a lot of people come in, and nobody sits with them. Somebody get up and go and sit with them. They will talk to them,” said Betty Locklear, a customer at Three Girls Bakery.

Besides dishing up plates of delicious food, they’re also serving up a helping hand.

“We knew that there was love in this community and that we needed to give back,” said Paula Beilfuss, co-owner of Three Girls Bakery.

They started the pay-it-forward board years ago with their own money.

“You just pick what you want on the board, and we’ll make it for you fresh. You can eat it here. You can take it with you. There are no questions asked. Everyone is welcome to eat off this board. We’ve fed moms and kids. We’ve fed dads and kids. We’ve fed Ferris students,” explained Beilfuss.

“The students eat ramen three times a day,” there’s no way I’m going to let those kids eat ramen three times a day and have noodle brain,” added Anne Kelenske.

“People would come in and see the board and go, How do I help? How do I give? What can I do? So we take donations and put it on the board the best we can,” explained Beilfuss.

Even when donations run low, Three Girls Bakery says they will always find a way to help.

“I don’t know how to describe how it feels when you feed somebody, they’re hungry, and this is their meal for the day, and they walk out, and they’ve got something warm to eat and something to drink,” said Beilfuss. “It’s just a good feeling, and you know you’ve cared for them.”

“I always believe in helping your neighbor, so that’s why I think it’s so good,” added Locklear.

Go to Three Girls Bakery or call 231-796-4822 to donate to the pay-it-forward board.