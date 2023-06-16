Take Our Weekly 9&10 News Quiz!

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.
Note: Clicking on the link below will take you to a new tab. Now, let’s play!
LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ
Pat Sajak Retiring, Next ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season Will Be His Last
Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Plans All Women Veterans Honor Flight for 2024
Baby Alpacalypse at Crystal Lake Alpaca Farm & Boutique
Toxic Algae Bloom Found Along Shore of Lake Cadillac
Boy from Barryton Shares a Special Bond with His UPS Driver
MSP Trooper and His K9 Partner Reunite Lost Boy With His Mom
78-Year-Old Ump to Appear in his First Softball State Final
Walloon Lake’s Melrose Township Named a Monarch City USA
S.S. Badger Celebrates 70 Years With Birthday Bash in Ludington
Traverse City Area Students Launch ATLAS Space Balloon