Take Our Weekly 9&10 News Quiz!

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Note: Clicking on the link below will take you to a new tab. Now, let’s play!

Take the 9&10 News quiz here!

Advertisement

RELATED:

Check out last week’s news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Pat Sajak Retiring, Next ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season Will Be His Last

Advertisement

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Plans All Women Veterans Honor Flight for 2024

Baby Alpacalypse at Crystal Lake Alpaca Farm & Boutique

Toxic Algae Bloom Found Along Shore of Lake Cadillac

Boy from Barryton Shares a Special Bond with His UPS Driver

Advertisement

MSP Trooper and His K9 Partner Reunite Lost Boy With His Mom

78-Year-Old Ump to Appear in his First Softball State Final

Walloon Lake’s Melrose Township Named a Monarch City USA

S.S. Badger Celebrates 70 Years With Birthday Bash in Ludington

Advertisement

Traverse City Area Students Launch ATLAS Space Balloon



















