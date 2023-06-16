Paint Grand Traverse Returns With Annual Plein Air Painting Festival & Competition

Getting it’s start in 2018, Paint Grand Traverse is a week-long event featuring some of the top artists from around the country. Although there are numerous events taking place throughout the week, from a quick paint competition to a pint-sized paint out for kids the main focus of the festival is Plein Air Painting.

Plein Air Painting simply means “in open air” which means that the artists paint outside, capturing a natural environment. For more information and a full list of events visit the Paint Grand Traverse website.