MSP Says Manton Man Caught With Meth In Stolen Car

Michigan State Police say they arrested a Manton man after pulling over a car that was reported stolen.

Troopers pulled over the 2011 Toyota Sienna stolen out of Osceola County in Cadillac. They arrested the driver, 47-year-old Jonathan Adam Garn. Two other people in the car were detained but later released.

During the arrest, troopers found a meth pipe on Garn. He’s charged with one count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Motor Vehicle, one count Possession Methamphetamine Second or Subsequent Offense, and Habitual Offender Third Offense Notice. His bond was set at $25,000.



