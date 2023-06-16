Manistee Police Investigating Multiple Shootings, Public Asked to Stay Indoors

UPDATED 2:25 p.m.

The City of Manistee says authorities are investigation multiple shootings, and the suspect/s are still at large. They say they’re looking for a tall, black man, thin with dreadlocks. He was last seen in a green hoodie and jeans.

Michigan State Police say the Manistee Police Department is currently handling the investigation. Manistee PD says all of their officers are on the scene. and anyone in the city should stay indoors until the situation is resolved.

