Members of Roscommon County Mourning the Loss of Jaunita Tackett

A Roscommon County community is mourning the loss of a mother, grandmother, and friend killed in an accident last weekend.

The family of 60-year-old Juanita Tackett, from Roscommon, said she was killed after another driver crossed the centerline on East Higgins Lake Drive near Majestic Hills in Crawford County.

Tackett’s son-in-law, Michael Brown, said the family is still processing that tragic day.

“They’re just taking it one hour and one day at a time,” said Brown.

Tackett was known as a hard worker, holding down three jobs. Tackett worked as a dietary aid for 18 years at the Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Roscommon. She also cleaned houses and babysat.

Brown said Tackett was on her way to a cleaning job with her boss when the accident happened. Her boss was in the passenger seat and was seriously injured.

Brown said Tackett was the rock of the family. She was a caregiver to her husband who had suffered a severe stroke over a year and a half ago. He said she was also very focused on their three sons and four grandchildren. Brown said it’s a huge loss for her family.

“She always gave first to others before herself. what makes this especially difficult. Juanita was the one that you would typically turn to and the one that you would rely upon when tragedy struck or even when you were just having a bad day. and now she’s no longer here with us./it’s a big loss to know about her,” said Brown.

Shelly Osim, a co-worker at the nursing home and has been there for over 30 years. She said after working there for close to two decades, they were more than co-workers. They were friends.

“She was amazing. She was a great mom, grandma, great friend. She…never was anything she wouldn’t do for somebody,” said Osim.

Osim said Tackett had lived in the area for over 40 years and knew a lot of people in the community. She said Tackett looked out for others, especially the young.

“She babysat local kids here. She was like a second mother to a lot of kids in the area,” said Osim.

Even in death Tackett’s giving spirit lives on. Tackett was an organ donor and donated to six other people.

A Celebration of Life is set for Saturday July 8th from noon to 8 pm -- at a warehouse that the family owns on Manistee Street in Frederic. For more information, please click here.