Man Arrested During Child Protection Services Visit to Remove Child

Caleb Lynn Sapp

Troopers say they arrested a Manton man for meth while they were removing a child from his home.

MSP and Wexford County deputies went with Child Protection Services to remove the child under court order. They say 27-year-old Caleb Lynn Sapp answered the door.

When law enforcement told him why they were there, they say he tried to close the door on them. This led to a struggle that ended with Sapp in handcuffs. Troopers say during the struggle, Sapp reached in his pocket. Afterwards, troopers found a baggie of meth on the floor.

Sapp was taken to the Wexford County Jail, and the kid was given over to CPS. Sapp was charged with one count Possession of Methamphetamine Second or Subsequent Offense, one count Resisting and Obstructing Police, and Habitual Offender Second Offense Notice. His bond was set at $50,000.