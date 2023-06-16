Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Helps Us Celebrate National Fudge Day

Mackinac Island is full of colorful sunsets, microbrews of all sorts and restaurant dishes with flair.

It’s also home to all the styles and delicious flavors of world-famous Mackinac Island fudge. There are 13 fudge stores on Mackinac Island that produce up to 10,000 pounds, or five tons, of fudge each day.

Mackinac Island imports 10 tons of butter per year and 10 tons of Michigan sugar per week to just to keep all this fudge-making going during peak season.

Here to help celebrate National Fudge Day with us is the executive director for the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, Tim Hygh.