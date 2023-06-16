Just Meowied! Two Furry Friends Married at the Cadillac Curry House

Today Sammy and Ollie said their vows at the Curry House in Cadillac gathered by residents, family, and friends.
The ceremony was officiated by Louis the dog and part-time pastor. Dressed in white and dolled up in a bow tie the two kitties are now happily married.
After the ceremony, they celebrated with cake, cheese, goldfish, and champagne. There wasn’t a single person in attendance without a huge smile across their face.
It wasn’t a typical Friday afternoon at the Curry House as residents enjoyed the afternoon of watching Sammy and Ollie become one.