Jet’s Pizza Introduces A New A.I. Designed Pizza

When it comes to pizza there have always been debates around the dinner table. Pepperoni or Cheese? Thin or Thick crust? And the big one that divides many of us...Does pineapple belong on a pizza?

Well, luckily for me none of those questions are up for debate but instead one that is much simpler:

Would you eat a pizza designed by artificial intelligence?

This fun idea is being brought to the public by Jet’s Pizza and begs the question, what did the A.I. think of our pizza choices? After prompting the A.I. tool it generated many options that were then taste-tested by the team at Jet’s Pizza for viability. Although the team was very impressed with all of the concept that the A.I. generated, the big winner is...:Insert Drum Roll: Veggie Ranch!

Which is not entirely surprising being as though Jet’s Pizza Ranch is famous across the country for being made in-house and delicious. Want to try this innovative new option for yourself? Contact your local Jet’s Pizza or visit their website for more information.