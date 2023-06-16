Get the Help You’re Entitled to at the Mid-Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair

Mid-Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair

For many veterans, once they return home they have a new fight – making sure they get the proper benefits.

It can be hard to know what forms to fill out and how to do it. That’s why Clare County Veterans Services Office is holding their first Mid-Michigan Veterans Benefits Fair. There will be trained and accredited service officers on location to assist area veterans and their families with benefits counseling, claims assistance, housing assistance, educational programs and more.

Karl Hauser, Director of Veterans Services in Clare County, is here to tell us more. It’s happening Thursday, July 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Hayes Township Hall (located at 2055 E Townline Lake Rd in Harrison). You can reserve a spot at the event here.



