‘Breathing Space’ Is a Comedic Take On How We Connect

If you’re looking for a good laugh, there’s a great performance happening this weekend in Leland at the Old Art Building.

“Breathing Space” has an all-star cast that will keep you laughing all night long. “An upscale lakeside village populated by the 1% and those who serve them. DIANA actively avoids friends and family by attending workshops with strangers. All’s well until her longtime “frenemy” SYBIL shows up at ‘Breathing Space,’ a de-cluttering class at…you guessed it…the Old Art Building. The morning session goes to hell faster than a Marie Kondo meltdown, as old wounds are kept, donated or thrown away like last year’s Lululemon Bucket Hat.”

Dan Lisuk, Old Art Building board president, joins us to talk about this weekend’s event. Friday’s show is sold out, but you can still attend Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, June 18 for the matinee show at 3 p.m.