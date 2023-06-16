Benzie Co. Sheriff Says Scammers Are Pretending to Be Deputies and Are Demanding Bond Money

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam.

A caller is identifying themselves as a member of the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office and saying that a court date has been missed and a warrant has been issued, and in order to avoid jail, a bond must be paid immediately.

The amount is several thousands of dollars, deputies say, and the caller instructs the payment be made by prepaid debit card.

Advertisement

At times, the scammers also are spoofing the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office phone number to make it look like the call is coming from them.

The sheriff’s office says they do not request that bond be paid over the phone. If you receive a call requesting this, report it by calling 231-882-4484.



