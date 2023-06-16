Algae Bloom in Lake Cadillac Could Make People Sick, Kill Pets

The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy is warning Lake Cadillac beachgoers to be careful after officials detected an algae bloom on the lake.

The algae is called microcystin, which can result in minor illness for humans but could be fatal for pets.

The algae was found near the boat launch and beach on the northeast corner of Lake Cadillac.

Advertisement

EGLE says the algae formed because of the warmer weather and calm conditions.

Algae Blooms Location

They advise people to limit or avoid eating fish from an impacted area and say to wash and thoroughly rinse yourself and your pets if you’ve been exposed.

An Environmental Quality Analyst for EGLE, Jake Riley, says people should keep away from scummy, green water, especially in the case for children and pets.

“If there’s microcystin present, you can get dogs that like to swim or drink the water that can get really sick. So, we always advise people if you see any kind of algae bloom, if there’s a lot of green in the water, keep out of it,” Riley said.

EGLE says weather conditions will determine how long the algae will stick around. Riley says heavy rain and strong winds will help get rid of the algae quicker. Click here to learn more about algae blooms.