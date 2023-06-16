19-Year-Old From Pickford Arrested for Allegedly Sending Threatening Anti-Semitic Messages

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, said that a 19-year-old from Pickford was arrested by FBI agents and charged in a criminal complaint with sending a message that contained a threat to injure someone else.

Seann Pietila was alleged to have communicated with others on Instagram that revealed a neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism, glorification of past mass shooters and a desire and intent to mimic past mass shooters or mass casualty events. According to Totten, Pietila allegedly talked about plans to commit acts of violence to kill other people.

Totten said that Pietila’s house was searched on Friday and law enforcement found ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, various knives, firearms accessories, tactical vests, mask, a Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, gas masks and military sniper/survival manuals.

Seann Pietila's Phone

Totten also said that during the search, law enforcement also found a notes app on Pietila’s phone that he had identified a particular synagogue in East Lansing along with a date and a list of equipment.

The FBI was assisted by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-county Drug Enforcement Team, Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team and Michigan State Police Emergency Services.