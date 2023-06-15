Toxic Algae Bloom Found Along Shore of Lake Cadillac

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says a toxic algae bloom has been detected on Lake Cadillac in Wexford County.

EGLE says they found the algae on the east and north shores of Lake Cadillac on Wednesday, June 14. Samples they collected came back positive for microcystin, an algal toxin. Signs will be posted at those areas of Lake Cadillac warning people against contact with the water.

“Algae blooms look like a green mat right on top of the water that smells bad and has a gelatinous texture to them,” stated Michael Kramer, Environmental Health Director for DHD#10. “The algal toxins that are released can be harmful to aquatic life, pets, and humans, so it is very important to avoid these areas.”

Advertisement

Avoid contact with waterways that look scummy or have a green shade, and do not eat fish from those areas. Never drink untreated water, and be sure to avoid any posted health advisories or beach closures.

Algae blooms are dangerous to humans and pets, and can cause rashes, hives, skin blisters, allergic reactions, diarrhea, vomiting or even death. If you think you’ve been exposed, shower off yourself or your pets with clean water, then seek medical attention.