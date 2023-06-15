Reining Liberty Ranch is a non-profit organization in Traverse City that serves veterans, their families, and the Northern Michigan community.

The ranch provides a horse-human relationship with their therapy horse, Wesley.

Not only do they have a therapy horse, but the ranch has other therapeutic animals and provides nature therapy through their Veteran Garden.

Advertisement

Reining Liberty Ranch provides many programs to connect people with similar challenges to improve physical, relational and emotional health.

Our On The Road crew, Braulis and Tyler are on the ranch getting to meet some of their therapeutic animals and more.

Therapy Animals at Reining Liberty Ranch-6:45