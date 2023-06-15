State Forces Closure of Crawford County Mobile Home Park

The state of Michigan shutting down a long-standing mobile home park in Crawford County, leaving people scrambling to find a new place to live.

The Timberly Village Campground and Mobile Home Park in Grayling Township has been around for decades but now the owner, Greg Welser said, the state has shut off the water, a precursor to closing the place permanently.

“The state basically forced me to do such because I didn’t meet certain little fuzzy stipulations they made, which they kept altering on me. But anyhow, yes, that’s the fact,” said Welser.

Welser has been the owner of the mobile home park and campground for the past 15 years.

He said he’s been jumping through hoops to keep up with regulations.

“I’ve spent a couple of hundred thousand dollars in the last 10 years trying to meet these eight requirements,” said Welser.

He was notified last week that the water was shut off and people there have up to 30 days to vacate the premises or they could be charged with trespassing.

A spokesperson for EGLE said Welser has been out of compliance with the state’s safe drinking water act since 2016 and has had a number of opportunities to get back into compliance.

For people who live at the park like Dan Kelley, who is disabled and owns an older mobile home that can’t be moved, this is bad news.

“Being disabled, you know, I can’t afford much anymore. and so I was happy, but then now the park is closing somewhere and I’m losing my house anyways, said Kelley.

While Kelley decides his next step, Welser said he’s plans to do something different in the future

“I’m going to take everything out of here and redevelop land, build houses, but there won’t be houses these people will be able to afford, unfortunately. I mean, I’ve got to do what makes sense financially,” said Welser.

EGLE said Welser got a notice to cease operations in 2022 but after a number of extensions, an Ingham County Circuit Court Judge ordered the water to be shut off due to the lack of compliance.