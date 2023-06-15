Small Batch in Harbor Springs Whips Up Homemade Meals With Big Flavor

Small Batch in downtown Harbor Springs is known for their delicious breakfast and lunch, and while it’s made in small batches, the owner Lauretta Reiss said it’s made with a big labor of love.

Each dish is homemade cooked with only fresh ingredients. No preservatives or additives are a part of any dish at Small Batch.

The menu is constantly changing as Lauretta whips up new recipes for the community to enjoy. The food is prepared in an aesthetic manner, and tastes just as good.

Advertisement

Lauretta didn’t always plan on opening a restaurant but her story of how she got to where she is today is one you won’t want to miss.

Small Batch is located at 340 State Street in Harbor Springs, and they’re available for both dine in or take away. And for more information, you can click here.