Set Sail On the High ‘Seas’ With A Pirate Ship Ride to Mackinac Island

Summer is full of festivals and the Great Lakes Pirate Festival hosted by Mackinac Ferry Company is no exception. Taking place the same weekend as the Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island, you may decide to trade the traditional ferry ride to the island with a cruise on a pirate ship!

As a part of the festival, once ashore on the island, be sure to take part in the family fun activities from noon to 4pm, June 17.

If you can’t make it to the Straits this weekend, don’t worry. The Great Lakes Pirate Festival is the kickoff to the Good Fortune pirate ship rides for the summer months.

Jerry Fetty, CEO of Mackinac Ferry Company joins us to tell us what to expect and cracks some jokes! Check it out!

