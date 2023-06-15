Rudyard Baseball Team Heads to East Lansing for State Semi-Finals

The Rudyard Baseball Team got a hearty community send off Thursday morning as they head to East Lansing for the state semi-finals.

This is the second year in a row the bulldogs have made the trip downstate, and this year they’ll be playing a very good Plymouth Christian Academy team.

The players and coach say this season was a little harder than last, but getting to this point was always on their mind.

Advertisement

“It would as easy as it was last year we would have to grind out every single game but it was always in the back of our mind,” Cameron Peterson, Rudyard third base and pitcher, said.

“It’s amazing to see where we are at right now in the final four with you know we graduated four seniors last year and three of them were all state. So to graduate three all state players as a division four school and come back to be in the final four again is just an amazing, amazing accomplishment for these guys,” Billy Mitchell, the Rudyard head coach said.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. Friday in East Lansing.