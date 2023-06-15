Reed City Brewing Not Coming to Cadillac

Reed City Brewing making another surprising announcement that they won’t be moving to Cadillac after all.

The decision comes after some back and forth from the brewery on whether they were moving into the old Long Road Distillers building.

Courtney Murphy, a co-owner, said the brewery is leasing the building, still waiting on licensing at the federal level, in order to move forward. But right now, they are paying for a building they can’t use and are losing money, giving them no choice but to pull out.

“We wanted to be in Cadillac. We think the community is awesome and they’ve been 100% supportive and at the end of the day, it just comes down to we have a lot of money going out and nothing coming in, so it’s just not feasible right now,” said Murphy.

Murphy said they hope to revisit this business venture in the future. In the meantime, they are working on getting their beer into other local establishments in the Cadillac area to make up for the loss.