Mysterious Motorcycle Crash Leads to MSP Investigation

Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in answering some questions about a motorcycle crash.

On Thursday, May 25, about 10:10 p.m., two people on a black Honda VTX1800C motorcycle were involved in a crash believed to be on Thumb Lake Road in either Charlevoix or Otsego County, troopers said.

The crash was reported by the staff at Otsego Memorial Hospital.

The rider and passenger were taken to Otsego Memorial by an unknown male who was not involved in the crash.

The rider and passenger were not from the area and were unable to provide information as to what occurred, including the location of the crash, state police said.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141 or the MSP Gaylord Post at (989) 732-2778.