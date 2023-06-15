Lake Mitchell Homeowners Upset with Short-Term Rentals, Township Board Considering New Ordinances

Board members in Cherry Grove Township met Wednesday to hear from frustrated Lake Mitchell homeowners as they aired their grievances about short-term rentals.

While short-term rentals are allowed around Lake Mitchell, it is required that the homeowner live in the home with the renters. However, neighbors say that’s not happening and have complained about renters driving recklessly and ignoring neighborhood quiet hours.

One homeowner says the number of short-term rentals on his street has made it feel like it’s “not a neighborhood.”

Another homeowner raised concerns on if short-term rental owners are keeping up with their property.

Some homeowners at Wednesday’s meeting pointed out that their neighborhoods are zoned residential and argued short-term rentals are a business and shouldn’t be allowed.

“I just want you to enforce what’s on the books, that’s all I ask,” one homeowner stated.

Owners of short-term rentals say they understand the concerns of homeowners but feel they should be able to rent out their homes when they’re not using them.

“We maintain it, we’re there the day the people leave, we inspect it. Airbnb is who we use and they’ve got so many rules, so many ways of reporting problems,” a short-term rental owner explained.

The township board suggested creating new ordinances that would force short-term rental owners to ensure their renters are following the rules. If enough complaints are filed than the owner will receive a fine.

“I think this is a reasonable approach to doing the licensure and establishing ordinances,” Cherry Grove Township Supervisor Ben Pearson said.

Pearson suggested a housing and parking capacity that short-term rental owners must ensure their renters follow, as well as respecting quiet hours.

The township will be discussing creating those new ordinances at their next meeting.







