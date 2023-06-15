Helping Healing With Blue and Gold Stars For Veterans in Beaverton

The Blue and Gold Star Program offers recognition to veterans in the armed services, providing plaques in the honor of them and their families.

Towns across Michigan have received dedications, consisting of plaques on boulders surrounded by a garden.

Each plaque has a star: blue for the veterans who have lost their lives, and gold for the families who have lost.

The Billings Township Hall is the next place to receive a dedication ceremony. You can join the ceremony featuring the officers of Michigan Garden Club, Congressman John Moolenaar, and even a Nashville singer/songwriter to sing “God Bless America.”

Dee Battista and Betty Duchane-Styers with the Parks & Recreation Committee of Billings Township join us on the couch to discuss the history of the project and the upcoming event.

Join the Beaverton community June 17 from 2pm - 4pm at the Billings Township Park for the ceremony.