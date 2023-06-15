Five Regional Non-Profits Receives Grants from Rotary Charities of Traverse City

Rotary Charities of Traverse City announced their spring grant award recipients.

Five regional non-profits received portions of a $340,000 total. District Health Department #10, the Grand Traverse Bands, Grand Traverse Foodshed Alliance were among some of the recipients.

“The nonprofits in the area and units of government and tribal nations that we fund do incredible work to just make this a region that can continue to adapt and help everyone thrive and have everything they need,” Freya Bradford from the Rotary Charities of Traverse City, said.

Memorial Park Pickle Ball Association and Northwest Michigan Health Services were also among the grant recipients.