Cadillac’s Police K9 to Get Body Armor

One of Cadillac’s finest, Atilla the K9, is getting some body armor to help her with her police duties.

Thanks to a donation from an Arkansas couple to the non-profit, ‘Vested Interest in K9′s’, Inc.

The bullet and stab protective vest will be embroidered with the sentiments, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed,” and will be ready to be delivered within the next ten weeks.

K9 handler, Zachary Hicks, said the body armor is considered a luxury for some departments because of the high costs. He said he’s grateful for the donation.

“It’s going to make her a lot safer. So there’s a lot of unknown situations that we go into that I don’t know if someone’s armed or not, and this is the vest that I can put on her that’ll give her a little bit extra protection,” said Hicks.

The vests are valued at $1,800, but a single donation, just shy of a $1000 is all it costs to sponsor a vest. For more information on how you can sponsor a vest, click here.