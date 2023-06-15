Boy from Barryton Shares a Special Bond with His UPS Driver

Many people look forward to a package getting delivered.

But for one boy in Barryton, it means so much more when the United Parcel Service truck pulls.

Wyatt Eaton has a huge heart, loves to chat, and calls UPS driver Spencer Baumunk his buddy.

“Spencer went the extra mile to make sure Wyatt was comfortable and made sure every time that he sees him, that, that everything would be okay,” said Terah Eaton, Wyatt Eaton’s mother. “Spencer knew Wyatt was autistic. Every time he would go by in the truck, he’d wave at Wyatt, and Wyatt would wave back at him.”

“Wyatt comes running out, and the dog comes running out, and it doesn’t matter, even if I see him in town, roll down the window. Pet the dog. We give each other a hug or a fist bump,” added Spencer Baumunk, a driver for United Parcel Service.

In School, Eaton had to do a project on who inspires him. To nobody’s surprise, he chose Baumunk.

“He’s a kind person. He makes me happy that I have a buddy,” said Wyatt Eaton.

“It means a lot, especially in today’s world. You don’t really see a lot of that going on,” explained Baumunk.

The duo even has matching UPS outfits.

“We had Wyatt come over to the center, sit in the truck, and take some pictures. We got him a duffel bag full of shirts, hats, Frisbees and a little UPS truck,” said Baumunk.

“I’m blessed that somebody actually took the time to know my son is a person,” added Terah Eaton.

Wyatt Eaton is going into sixth grade, but Baumunk told him when he’s 21, he can work for UPS too.