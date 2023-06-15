Bill Aims to Add More School Counselors

Michigan feels they have to do more to support students, not only currently, but in their future. One lawmaker says that means there is a need for more school counselors.

A new bill introduced by Representative Felicia Brabec would mandate every school district, intermediate school district and public charter school would need one school counselor per 250 students. Right now, Michigan averages a counselor for every 615 students.

These counselors would help support students succeed in school and find proper placement after graduation whether it be college, trade school or elsewhere.

“We are really thinking about how are we offering our students the support they need at a time when they’re making really big life decisions,” said Rep. Brabec. “How do we have enough support for the counselor so they’re not feeling overwhelmed by their caseload? So that they can actually do a really intentional job with our students? To me it’s really, are we supporting the students, are we supporting the teachers?”

As of right now there is no money allocated for the legislation, so districts would have to pay for the positions themselves.