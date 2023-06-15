Bargaining Bill Would Give Teachers More Power in Job Assignments

The new legislature has made major moves in school and labor reform and a new bill package looks to cross the two.

The House is set to vote on a change that would allow teachers to negotiate for how job assignments are handled in a district. Right now, administrators can assign grades and classes as they see fit their district needs.

The change would allow teachers to pick their assignments based on seniority. While giving more choice and power to teachers, opponents say it can put both districts and young teachers in a bind.

“If we go back to seniority placement, it might come down to Tim and Eric, and the two jobs are high school physics and kindergarten,” said Rep. Tom Kunse, a Republican from Clare. “Well if you and I don’t have the certifications to do that, we’re out of a job. We have a teacher shortage and we could have younger teachers being bumped because they don’t have the right qualifications.”

The bill package was supposed to be voted on the House floor on Wednesday but was pulled last minute. It is now expected on Tuesday.