Alpena Man Arrested After Brandishing Large Knife At Family On the Side of the Road, MSP Says

Franklin Schefke

Michigan State Police said Thursday that on June 12 at 8:20 p.m., a trooper from the Alpena Post was sent to an assault complaint about a man with a knife.

The victim told the trooper he and his wife were called by a family member to pick them up because they had gotten in an altercation with 24-year-old Franklin Jay Schefke from Alpena.

When the victim arrived at the scene, Schefke and the family member were arguing outside of a vehicle on US-23 near Hamilton Road. The victim got between them, and that’s when Schefke displayed a large knife, state police said.

Advertisement

Schefke then left the scene in his vehicle and the victim and his wife called 911, troopers said. They also followed Schefke as long as they could, but eventually lost him.

A broadcast was sent out to local law enforcement with a description of Schefke’s vehicle, and another trooper located Schefke and his vehicle on 4 Mile Dam Road, state police said.

Troopers said they approached Schefke’s vehicle and noticed he had something in his hand, which was quickly determined to be a large knife. Troopers ordered Schefke to put the knife down, and he eventually complied by putting the knife between the seat and console, troopers said.

Schefke was told to exit the vehicle, and he was handcuffed, troopers said.

Advertisement

While troopers were talking with Schefke, they said they noticed something in his mouth. Schefke refused to remove the item, troopers said, but they forced him to. The troopers found two small plastic baggies containing narcotics, they said.

Schefke was placed under arrest and arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena County for one count assault with a dangerous weapon, one count carrying a concealed weapon, one count resisting and obstructing police, one count possession methamphetamine, and one count possession narcotics cocaine less than 25 grams.

His next scheduled court appearance is on July 10.