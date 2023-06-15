After Three Introductions Into State Legislature, Crown Act Officially Signed Into Law

After three introductions into the state legislature, what’s called the “Crown Act” has now been signed into law.

It stands for creating a respectful and open world for natural hair, and will combat discrimination based on natural hair texture and styles. It will also make it illegal to deny opportunities to people because of their hair, particularly targeting discrimination against black people in the work place.

“The CROWN Act will address hair discrimination Black Michiganders face at work, at school, and elsewhere. Black Michiganders must be able to wear their natural hairstyles however they choose and not feel forced to change or straighten their hair for interviews, work, or school,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

Education and economic opportunities will be expanded as well.

State Senator Sarah Anthony, a Democrat from Lansing, first introduced the legislation in 2019 and is now celebrating the passing of the bill.