Acme Township Looking to Buy Vacant School Building From Traverse City Area Public Schools

A long-time vacant school building in Grand Traverse County could see revitalization in the coming years.

Acme Township is in negotiations with Traverse City Area Public Schools to buy the old Bertha Vos Elementary School building that has been closed since 2016 and mainly been used for storage since then.

TCAPS voted to sell the building for $600,000 and the township has yet to accept the offer. But there are several envisioned plans for different parts of the building if the two sides come to an agreement.

“Looking at different options of naturally moving the township offices over there, Metro Fire. We sent out some feelers to see about different options that could come,” Doug White, the Acme Township Supervisor, said.

TCAPS administrators and Acme Township leaders will work on a final agreement in the coming weeks.