Village of Central Lake Issues Boil Water Advisory

Map of affected customers in Central Lake

The Village of Central Lake has issued a boil water advisory.

They say a water main break caused a loss of pressure which could result in bacterial contamination. The advisory covers homes, businesses and restaurants in the area.

The Village says the break happened Wednesday on Ridge Dr. About 50 customers have been affected (see the map provided).

Advertisement

Until the issue is fixed, do not drink water without boiling it first. That includes water you use to brush your teeth, make ice, wash dishes or prepare food.

The advisory will be in place until pressure is restored and bacteria tests come back negative. The Village says they expect to be back to normal within 48 hours.